Nearly one year since deadly tornado in Hampton Co.

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Next week marks the one year anniversary of the tornado that hit Hampton County and much of the Lowcountry in 2020.
It’s been almost a year since the tornado devastated Hampton County and driving around areas like Estill and Nixville, you can still see the damage that was left behind and that people are afraid to go back to.
“A lot of people don’t want to go back to the same place, they have too many nightmares. Too many horror stories. It’s just devastating to a lot of people.”
The tornado that came through Hampton County on April 13, 2020 took more than just property from the people of rural South Carolina.
“You know, you have your life, but you lost your home. You have got to start over. And every time a clap of thunder comes or lightning or we get the POLO that there is a tornado warning for Hampton County, everybody. Every citizen in this county, every citizen of this, county but especially those a tornado impacted has fear run through their body.”
Five people passed away in the early morning hours when the tornado came through.
“There are people that are not back in their homes yet. There are people that are still waiting for money to come in, still waiting on someone to come in and help them rebuild.”
Now, many survivors are still trying to figure out how to rebuild.
“We are still in the recovery phase and have been since day one.”
Many victims are still awaiting assistance.
“Our long-term recovery group where a lot of donations were made, they have just started processing applications and helping some of these families get some monies to those that need it. But To this day... it’s all about community.”
“Everybody was a victim and everybody in this county came together and our sister counties. Everybody. Even to this day we are still given support. We are still trying to help people.”
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.