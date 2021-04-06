Tee times, pairings released for Masters first and second rounds

Defending champ Dustin Johnson tees off at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday

Tee times, pairings released for Masters first and second rounds
The 85th Masters Tournament tees off Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff | April 6, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT - Updated April 8 at 12:35 PM

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The pairings for the first two rounds of the Masters have been released.

As usual on Tuesday, Augusta National released the initial tee times for the first major of the year.

Defending champ Dustin Johnson will play with Lee Westwood and U.S. Amateur Champ and former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket Tyler Strafaci on Thursday and Friday. The group will tee off on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Savannah native Brian Harman will begin his third career try at the green jacket Thursday at 9:00 a.m. Harman is paired with fellow former Georgia Bulldog Brendon Todd and Ian Poulter.

2021 MASTERS TOURNAMENT FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS, TEE TIMES

8:00 a.m.: Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford

8:12 a.m.: Sandy Lyle, Matt Jones, Dylan Fritelli

8:24 a.m.: Ian Woosnam, Jim Herman, Stewart Cink

8:36 a.m.: Sebastian Munoz, Henrik Stenson, Robert Streb

8:48 a.m.: Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Joe Long (A)

9:00 a.m.: Brian Harman, Ian Poulter, Brendon Todd

9:12 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners

9:24 a.m.: Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Kisner

9:36 a.m.: Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ

9:48 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Abraham Ancer

10:06 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland

10:18 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

10:30 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Tyler Strafaci (A)

10:42 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy

10:54 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey

11:06 a.m.: Vijay Singh, Martin Laird

11:18 a.m.: Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay

11:30 a.m.: Carlos Ortiz, Mackenzie Hughes, Bernd Wiesberger

11:42 a.m.: Mike Weir, C.T. Pan, Robert MacIntyre

11:54 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin

12:12 p.m.: Victor Perez, Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman

12:24 p.m.: Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari, Charles Osborne (A)

12:36 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland

12:48 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar

1:00 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Tyrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer

1:12 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler

1:24 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im, Matthew Fitzpatrick

1:36 p.m.: Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa

1:48 p.m.: Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas

2:00 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.