Tee times, pairings released for Masters first and second rounds

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The pairings for the first two rounds of the Masters have been released.
As usual on Tuesday, Augusta National released the initial tee times for the first major of the year.
Defending champ Dustin Johnson will play with Lee Westwood and U.S. Amateur Champ and former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket Tyler Strafaci on Thursday and Friday. The group will tee off on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
Savannah native Brian Harman will begin his third career try at the green jacket Thursday at 9:00 a.m. Harman is paired with fellow former Georgia Bulldog Brendon Todd and Ian Poulter.
2021 MASTERS TOURNAMENT FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS, TEE TIMES
8:00 a.m.: Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford
8:12 a.m.: Sandy Lyle, Matt Jones, Dylan Fritelli
8:24 a.m.: Ian Woosnam, Jim Herman, Stewart Cink
8:36 a.m.: Sebastian Munoz, Henrik Stenson, Robert Streb
8:48 a.m.: Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Joe Long (A)
9:00 a.m.: Brian Harman, Ian Poulter, Brendon Todd
9:12 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners
9:24 a.m.: Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Kisner
9:36 a.m.: Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ
9:48 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Abraham Ancer
10:06 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland
10:18 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
10:30 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Tyler Strafaci (A)
10:42 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy
10:54 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey
11:06 a.m.: Vijay Singh, Martin Laird
11:18 a.m.: Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay
11:30 a.m.: Carlos Ortiz, Mackenzie Hughes, Bernd Wiesberger
11:42 a.m.: Mike Weir, C.T. Pan, Robert MacIntyre
11:54 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin
12:12 p.m.: Victor Perez, Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman
12:24 p.m.: Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari, Charles Osborne (A)
12:36 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland
12:48 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar
1:00 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Tyrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer
1:12 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler
1:24 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im, Matthew Fitzpatrick
1:36 p.m.: Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa
1:48 p.m.: Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas
2:00 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa
