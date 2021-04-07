Effingham Co. Exchange Club donates car seats to DFACS

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In March, the Exchange Club of Effingham County supported County Commissioners when they signed a proclamation officially recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
While that was a big step, on Wednesday the Club went a step further.
“As a project we decided that we would go to our local Department of Family & Children Services and see what we could do to support them,” said Exchange Club member Rebecca Boston.
What they found out?
“They indicated that they needed car seats,” said Boston.
It may not sound all that special, but to DFACS, “It’s like Christmas for us because these are things that we so desperately need,” said the DFACS Director for Effingham & Bryan Counties Dedra Simich.
It was Christmas in April, all provided for by the Effingham County Exchange Club. It would appear they snagged the most in-demand gift of the season.
“My case managers are probably going to be trying to divvy them up when I get back to the office. I’m going to have to be like pushing them off, ‘Wait, wait, wait,’” joked Simich.
But sadly, it’s in-demand because of how many children are in need. These seats allow DFACS and foster families to be ready to help at a moment’s notice.
“It keeps us from having to go to a store or cause any further delay in getting that child into a warm bed,” Simich said.
And getting them to that bed safely.
“It could save the life of a child if they’re being transported in an unsafe way,” said Simich.
Perhaps equally as important, it may be the first time some of these children realize their life is valuable and that others see it, too.
“A child’s self-esteem is very, very important to them. Building that self-esteem, getting them to say, ‘I am worthy, I am worth this,’ and we need to instill that in our students and our children,” said Exchange Club President Cheryl Goldwire.
So, when you finally realize what’s truly inside these boxes, maybe you can finally understand why it feels like Christmas after all.
