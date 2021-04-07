FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - This month marks the fifth anniversary of combat arms branches being open to women. Women who serve at Fort Stewart shared how this change affected their careers and their experiences as soldiers.
In 2016, this date was significant because it meant that all the traditional combat arms branches were open to both female officers and enlisted soldiers.
“Five years later, 3rd Infantry Division is extraordinarily proud of the integration and accomplishments of the ladies that you’re going to speak with today,” 3rd ID Deputy Public Affairs Officer Maj. Angel Tomko said.
Patriotism and pride are evident when these women talk about their jobs and service.
Over the last five years, there have been many firsts. This includes the first infantry basic course of female graduates. Firsts that Spc. Trinity Turner says is honorable to be a part of.
“The whole way to basic at Ft. Benning, I heard ‘you’re the first female tanker we’ve sent, you’re the first female tanker I’m driving,’” Spc. Turner said.
The women say there have been many challenges they’ve faced, but that the differences can be overcome.
“When we go out into the field, with the males, trying to keep up with our hygiene because the males keep up with it a lot differently than the females,” Spc. Turner said.
One thing that they say they’re trying to do is to take gender out of the equation and that at the end of the day, they’re all seen as soldiers in combat.
“It’s very humbling for them to come up to you and start asking you about the tank,” Pfc. Miranda Sandoval said.
Maj. Tomko says the more females and males who are incorporated together, the stronger their force will be.
“Diversity is our strength. That means having a breadth and depth of knowledge of different skills, different ethnicities, different backgrounds and as well as both genders,” Maj. Tomko said.
Soldiers say the future looks bright for women as they expect to welcome more and more of them into the Army.
Fort Stewart is also sending two teams of engineers to compete in this year’s Lieutenant General Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition at Fort Leonard Wood. For the first time, 3rd ID will send an all-female team to the competition.
