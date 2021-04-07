Glennville Sweet Onion Festival to return this year

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Tattnall County spring tradition returns next month with the annual Glennville Sweet Onion Festival.
Mothers’ Day weekend in Glennville last year seemed almost incomplete without a festival. Organizers feel they can offer a fun, but safe, event this year.
The festival returns this year with its downtown parade and more. After a hiatus last year due to the pandemic, they bring it back with year with changes.
They’ll leave the Farmer’s Market on the edge of town to bring the vendors and entertainment downtown. The festival happens each Mothers’ Day weekend when younger generations who’ve moved away come back to visit.
“It’s also a homecoming for folks. And to be able to have something they can come to will be a plus,” said Wayne Dasher, with the Glennville Onion Festival.
Dasher and the rest of the committee believe the outdoor venue will allow people to spread out more to encourage social distancing.
He hopes that holding the festival downtown it can benefit everybody.
