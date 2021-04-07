Lowcountry business owners begin to plan for a post-COVID future in Jasper Co.

The main event, however, was the keynote address given by Lieutenant Gov. Pamela Evette. She was able to speak to business owners about Jasper County’s economic status in the state as well as address concerns with education, future growth and the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations. She also spent the morning touring the TICO Tractors factory and made it clear that in her opinion, Jasper County has the potential to become a main manufacturing hub in the Palmetto State.