Lowcountry business owners begin to plan for a post-COVID future in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Dozens of Lowcountry businesses came together on Wednesday to discuss their progress during the COVID-19 pandemic and how they are planning on moving forward into the future.
Business owners from across Jasper County were able to meet on Wednesday to network and discuss plans for 2021, especially with the hopes of moving on once the pandemic ends. The towns of Ridgeland and Hardeeville as well as the county presented videos updating business owners on the progress made in the last year in infrastructure, contractual agreements and community development.
The main event, however, was the keynote address given by Lieutenant Gov. Pamela Evette. She was able to speak to business owners about Jasper County’s economic status in the state as well as address concerns with education, future growth and the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations. She also spent the morning touring the TICO Tractors factory and made it clear that in her opinion, Jasper County has the potential to become a main manufacturing hub in the Palmetto State.
“That facility creates all the field transportation for our port, which definitely is the gem in our crown. They are the largest manufacturer of on-site for UPS, so what a wonderful thing they’re doing. They’re running a great business down there and they’re looking to expand. We couldn’t be more proud of industry like that here in South Carolina,” said Evette.
