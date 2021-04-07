Nearly 1,000 property tax bills returned to Chatham County tax office as undeliverable

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Nearly 1,000 property tax bills have returned to the Chatham County Tax Commissioner’s Office as undeliverable, according to a release from the office.
The county issues two property tax bills every year, and the first is usually delivered around April 1st, according to Chatham County Tax Commissioner Sonya Jackson. Bills are sent to addresses submitted to the Tax Assessor.
“If the taxpayer fails to provide a correct mailing address, the post office returns the tax bill as undeliverable. I am very concerned with the number of bills returned to us this year,” Jackson said in a statement.
If a property owner in Chatham County has not received a property tax bill, they are asked to call the Tax Commissioner’s Office at 912-652-7100 to confirm their address on file. Additional fees, interest penalties and collection action may be taken on late payments.
Jackson also says undeliverable bills could affect the delivery of the second bill later in the year, which could “pose an undue burden on some taxpayers.”
You can also check the tax commissioner’s website to see if you owe by clicking here.
