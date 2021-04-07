Tigers release 2021 football schedule

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After a two-game spring football season, the Savannah State Tigers are looking ahead to their regular fall slate.
SSU released the ten-game regular season schedule Wednesday.
The Tigers will play six home games at T.A. Wright Stadium in 2021, and nine of the team’s ten games will be played in the state of Georgia.
SSU will open the season at perennial Division II power Valdosta State on September 4. This game was originally scheduled to open the 2020 season, but was cancelled due to COVID-19.
The Tigers then play five of their next six games on The Marsh, beginning with a non-conference clash with Livingstone College on September 11.
They’ll jump into SIAC play with home games against Benedict and Morehouse on September 18 and 25 respectively.
The Tigers’ lone venture outside the Georgia state lines happens on October 2 with a trip to Kentucky State.
The final non-conference game of the regular season happens October 9 as SSU hosts Erskine College.
Homecoming will happen on October 16 when Clark Atlanta comes to town for an SIAC East matchup. That game has already been scheduled for a 3:00 p.m. kickoff.
A key two week road stretch against two East Division contenders awaits Shawn Quinn’s team over the final half of October. Savannah State will travel to Albany State on October 23, then visit Ft. Valley State on October 30.
The Tigers close out the regular season at home, hosting Edward Waters College on November 6. That game will kick off at 5:00 p.m.
Savannah State played a pair of games this spring, going 1-1. The Tigers lost to West Alabama 36-28 in Mobile, AL on March 13, before setting a school record with an 85-0 win over Middle Georgia State on March 27.
In the program’s return to Division II and the SIAC in 2019, Savannah State went 7-3 and 5-0 in conference play. They were ineligible for a conference title and the Division II playoffs that season as a transitional member, but have since been granted full status and can compete for titles.
SAVANNAH STATE 2020 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 4: at Valdosta State
Sept. 11: Livingstone College
Sept. 18: Benedict College*
Sept. 25: Morehouse College*
Oct. 2: at Kentucky State*
Oct. 9: Erskine College
Oct. 16: Clark Atlanta* (Homecoming)
Oct. 23: at Albany State
Oct. 30: at Ft. Valley State
Nov. 6: Edward Waters
*-SIAC game
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.