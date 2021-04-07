Top Teacher: Mary Jo Fina

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Mary Jo Fina teaches Health Care Science at Richmond Hill High School. She knows what she is teaching can save a life.
“I’ve had students say, one had a 5-year-old sibling who was choking and she managed to get the airway clear. And another person that had a relative that had a cardiac arrest, they used CPR on them and they survived. So, all of those things are really just awesome to be a part of,” Fina said.
Fina was an EMT while she was still in high school, which helped her pay for nursing school. She worked for years in hospitals and health departments, then got her Master’s in education and started teaching almost 20 years ago.
“I love kids. I love their energy and I’m super lucky that I’m teaching a career pathway. So, I bring experience from the career in here to get them enthusiastic about their future plans and help them reach their future goals,” Fina said.
“She comes in, loves her job. She cares about all her students, and she makes you feel like you want to be there. Just to be in her class and to learn and love what you do,” student Robert Newberry said.
“It’s a teachable moment pretty much every day in a pandemic. We can talk about hand washing, masks. In health care, you need personal protective equipment. It’s provided a really great environment for learning,” Fina said.
