2 vacant mobile homes destroyed in fire

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Fire crews are trying to figure out what started a brush fire that destroyed two mobile homes in Candler County.
It happened on Grice Road off Highway 46 near the Bulloch County line. They say the fire came from the wooded area behind the mobile homes and burned them to the ground. Georgia Forestry and Metter Fire worked to isolate the fire and keep it from spreading. They’re still trying to determine the cause, but say weather conditions helped the fire spread.
“With these weather conditions, we have very low humidity – it’s 20 percent and even dropping down to 10 percent – and steady winds. That will push a fire rapidly, under these conditions,” Metter Fire Chief Jason Douglas said.
Both mobile homes were vacant.
