Active Hurricane Season: Colorado State issues season forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A team of forecasters at Colorado State University has issued a forecast for the upcoming 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season and is calling for a more active than average season.
There are a few factors that meteorologists and forecasters watch closely when predicting hurricane season activity:
- Sea surface temperature anomalies in the Pacific Ocean
- Sea surface temperatures across the Atlantic Basin
- Overall weather patterns across North America and portions of the Atlantic Basin
Considering that a weak La Nina or “cool-neutral” scenario is expected in the Pacific Ocean, a busier-than-normal hurricane season is likely. But, to what extent? We’ll be monitoring Atlantic sea surface conditions and other factors over the next few months to determine how busy the season may be.
Busy or not, now is the time to review your plan and check hurricane supplies - just in case. If a storm were to threaten our area, having a plan and kit ready to go will make the process go smoother and reduce overall stress.
