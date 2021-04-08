Building Hope: Beaufort community supports 3-year-old fighting cancer

Beaufort, S.C. (WTOC) - A Beaufort County 3-year-old got quite the surprise Thursday.
Like most kids her age, Elizabeth Davidson loves to play.
“She is a very spunky 3-year-old,” says her mother Jesse Davidson.
But sadly, much of her 3 years has been spent doing something else - fighting.
“In 2019, she was diagnosed with Nephroblastoma, which is a rare kidney cancer in children,” Davidson says.
Through it all, Elizabeth remained strong.
“When she started to get really sick from radiation and chemo and her hair fell out, she smiled through the whole thing,” said Davidson.
But on this day, it was the community’s chance to be strong for her. The Roc Solid Foundation is a non-profit that builds playsets for children fighting cancer.
But of course, doing that takes a little help. Thursday that help came from the South Carolina DNR.
“Obviously we try and be as big apart of the community as we can,” says Cpt. Michael Thomas.
A job, so it seems, that fits perfectly with their mission.
“That’s what we want folks to do is enjoy the outside, enjoy nature and I think this is a big part of it. So, hopefully we can get her mind off all she’s dealing with and just have some fun,” Cpt. Thomas says.
One of the sponsors of this build, Richard Childress, says seeing her joy is what’s all about it.
“You see Elizabeth and what she’s been through and what she’s still going through, it just gives us great pleasure to see that smile on her face. When she comes down that sliding board that’ll make it all worth it,” said the RCR Racing Chairman.
A community coming together to build something much bigger than a playset.
“A lot of people think it takes a long time to change the world. You all just did it in about two hours,” says Roc Solid Founder Eric Newman.
Along with Childress, Charles Taylor of Okatie Construction also sponsored Thursday’s build.
