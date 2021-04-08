City Council approves proposed West Savannah homeless shelter; must complete archaeological study

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council voted 5-4 to approve a proposed homeless shelter in West Savannah, but with a caveat.
An archaeological study must be done to prove that the land is not The Weeping Time property before the development can continue.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
