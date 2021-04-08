Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 4-8-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will dominate our weather into today. Skies remain partly cloudy and temps warm into the 80s. A cold front stalls to our west tonight into Friday. Plenty of moisture to flow over the area from the Gulf of Mexico. This will bring our next rain chance. Showers and possible storms Friday night and again Saturday night. Another cold front could move through the area later Sunday with some showers. High pressure returns Monday with dry and warm conditions. Another cold front will stall over the area Tuesday into Wednesday. There will not be a lot of moisture with this front so rain chances look low but clouds will keep our temps a few degrees cooler.