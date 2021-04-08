Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 4-8-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will dominate our weather into today. Skies remain partly cloudy and temps warm into the 80s. A cold front stalls to our west tonight into Friday. Plenty of moisture to flow over the area from the Gulf of Mexico. This will bring our next rain chance. Showers and possible storms Friday night and again Saturday night. Another cold front could move through the area later Sunday with some showers. High pressure returns Monday with dry and warm conditions. Another cold front will stall over the area Tuesday into Wednesday. There will not be a lot of moisture with this front so rain chances look low but clouds will keep our temps a few degrees cooler.
Today will be partly cloudy, highs 79-84.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for inland showers, lows 60-63.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storm, highs in the upper 70s.
Friday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 60s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 80s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 60s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Monday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low 80s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 50s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear, lows near 60.
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 60.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Today: SW winds at 5-10 kts becoming S 10-15 kts late, seas 2 ft. Tonight: S winds at 10-15 kts, seas 2 ft. Friday: S winds at 5-10 kts, seas 2 ft.
