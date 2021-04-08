Possible side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One side effect some people may experience from a COVID-19 vaccine are swollen lymph nodes.
Health experts say a small percentage of people have experienced them in their armpit or arm.
However, they also say if you do receive a vaccine and go to your health provider later on, you need to tell them because enlarged lymph nodes are something physicians evaluate for.
For women looking to get a mammogram, doctors advise not to delay it but just let your doctor know when and if you plan to get vaccinated.
We asked the Associate Chief Medical Officer at Memorial Health why this side effect occurs in some people who receive their vaccine.
“When we’re mimicking infection, part of your body’s natural reaction with infections are to essentially grab things that are not you, this case pieces of a protein that don’t look like your body and the proteins made by this virus that are put there without infecting you. Your body’s natural response is to grab those and bring them back to places like lymph nodes and to create that process of recognizing this, it’s something we need to protect ourselves against in the future and in that process lymph nodes get larger,” said Dr. Stephen Thacker, Associate Chief Medical Officer at Memorial Health.
Dr. Thacker says other symptoms like soreness at the injection site, fatigue, a rash and more are common and expected.
However he says you should contact your doctor if you’re experiencing unexpected reactions.
