Possible side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine

“When we’re mimicking infection, part of your body’s natural reaction with infections are to essentially grab things that are not you, this case pieces of a protein that don’t look like your body and the proteins made by this virus that are put there without infecting you. Your body’s natural response is to grab those and bring them back to places like lymph nodes and to create that process of recognizing this, it’s something we need to protect ourselves against in the future and in that process lymph nodes get larger,” said Dr. Stephen Thacker, Associate Chief Medical Officer at Memorial Health.