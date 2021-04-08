SC reports 495 new COVID-19 cases, 20 confirmed deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest batch of COVID-19 tests revealed almost 500 new confirmed cases and 20 confirmed deaths.
Thursday’s report included 495 confirmed and 450 probable cases, as well as 20 confirmed and four probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 469,467 confirmed cases, 90,130 probable cases, 8,138 confirmed deaths and 1,099 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 11,376 individual tests with a percent positive of 5.6%, down from 7.9% on Wednesday.
To date, the state has performed more than 6.9 million COVID-19 tests.
