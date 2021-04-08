Thursday: Clouds arrive ahead of Friday, weekend chances of rain

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Temperatures are in the mid-50s to lower 60s under more clouds. Patchy fog is possible through 8 a.m. But, it’s a nice overall this morning.
There will be more clouds - mainly wispy high clouds - around today with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s this afternoon. The temperature range will be similar to the last few afternoons with only a bit more humidity.
Clouds increase further tonight as temperatures cool back into the 60s this evening. It’ll be overcast overnight into Friday morning. A few showers are possible as early as the wee hours of Friday morning. A chance of rain lingers into the afternoon; mainly inland where a thunderstorm or two is also possible.
A band of rain and storms sweeps through Saturday. The chance of rain really ramps up Saturday evening and night. A gusty storm, or two, cannot be ruled out west of Interstate 95. A few showers may linger into Sunday.
Drier, cooler weather builds in early next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
