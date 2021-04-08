Vaccine clinic held at Agape Family Life Center

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - One of the most rural parts of the Hardeeville/Okatie area was able to host a vaccination clinic Thursday.
The Agape Family Life Center was able to vaccinate 400 people.
“Let’s protect one another. It’s very important that we do this so we can move forward.”
Clients received the first dose of the Moderna shot.
“Partnering with DHEC, bringing it to this community, we hope to provide an opportunity for those who want the vaccine and realize that we need it.”
Some said the location allowed them to easily get the vaccine.
“I live in Beaufort. I work here, my office is in Hardeeville. So, I thought this is just a chance for me to find a place to do it and get back to work quickly.”
Something the organizer says they were very aware of.
“Being located here in a rural area, transportation is limited.”
Some clients are working together, even the volunteers are driving to pick people up to get vaccinated.
“One client walked over with another client to be vaccinated today.”
And the Agape Center has already scheduled the follow up appointments for those that got the Moderna vaccine for some time in May.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.