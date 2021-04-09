A brief look at the opening round of the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - Justin Rose is the leader by four shots after one round of the Masters.
It’s his lowest score in 59 rounds at Augusta National, and he never saw it coming. He has a four-shot lead. And only 11 other players broke par.
Rose was 9 under over a 10-hole stretch that ended on the 17th hole.
Hideki Matsuyama and Brian Harman each shot 69. Jordan Spieth shot a 71. Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Cantlay were among those who shot 76 or worse.
Last November in soft conditions, 53 players broke par in the first round.
