Congressman Buddy Carter makes trip to Mexico border

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Congressman Buddy Carter joined a delegation on a trip to the southern border.
The Congressman’s delegation also toured Homeland Security facilities in Texas.
After his tour, Rep. Carter tells WTOC he classifies what he saw as a disaster.
“One of the facilities we visited, a customs and border patrol facility, has a capacity of 250 people. Today, they had 3,500 people. Of those 3,500 people, 2,700 of them were children. It is overwhelming what is going on here. And what we saw borders on being inhumane. We’ve got a humanitarian problem here. There’s no question about it. It’s a humanitarian crisis.”
