Dave Turley’s Friday Wx Forecast 4-9-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Unsettled weather returns today through Sunday. Plenty of moisture to flow over the area from the Gulf of Mexico. This will keep a chance for scattered showers and storms everyday. Our best chance for storms will be tonight and Saturday evening. A cold front will move through the area later Sunday with scattered showers. High pressure returns Monday with dry and warm conditions. Another cold front will stall over the area Tuesday into Thursday. There will not be a lot of moisture with this front so rain chances look low but clouds will keep our temps a few degrees cooler.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs 75-80.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for inland showers, lows 60-66.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 80s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 60s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers early, lows in the mid 50s.
Monday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 80s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 50s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear, lows near 60.
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs near 80.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Today: S winds at 5-10 kts, seas 2 ft. Tonight: SE winds at 5-10 kts becoming S at 10-15 kts after midnight, seas 2-3 ft. Saturday: S winds at 10-15 kts, seas 2-4 ft.
