Dave Turley’s Friday Wx Forecast 4-9-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Unsettled weather returns today through Sunday. Plenty of moisture to flow over the area from the Gulf of Mexico. This will keep a chance for scattered showers and storms everyday. Our best chance for storms will be tonight and Saturday evening. A cold front will move through the area later Sunday with scattered showers. High pressure returns Monday with dry and warm conditions. Another cold front will stall over the area Tuesday into Thursday. There will not be a lot of moisture with this front so rain chances look low but clouds will keep our temps a few degrees cooler.