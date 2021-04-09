Doctor explains potential reactions from second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

“You get your first dose and you tell your body, ‘hey, this is something you should remember and protect this person against.’ The second time we give them your body is primed. It knows that that’s not okay, that that’s there and so for some people the robustness, how much they have with regards to local reactions at the site can be higher, but it’s not necessarily 100 percent that everyone is going to have more symptoms with their second vaccine, but folks should recognize that there is a higher chance of it and again it’s not a sign that this vaccine is harmful of that it’s not doing it’s job, it’s just a sign that your immune system is working like it’s supposed to,” said Dr. Stephen Thacker, Associate Chief Medical Officer, Memorial Health.