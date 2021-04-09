Friday: More clouds around, chance of rain returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are milder this morning and, generally, in the 60s with a bit higher humidity. There is no rain on radar and I think we’ll remain dry through the morning commute.
But, a chance of showers creeps in from the west later this morning and afternoon. It’ll be scattered, hit or miss, rain coverage. Don’t cancel plans, but remain aware of rain in our area. Temperatures warm into the 70s by noon and peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon.
The chance of rain diminishes by dinner-time and heading into the evening as temperatures cool back into the 60s. Some patchy fog is possible tonight into Saturday morning.
Saturday is forecast to be a mild day with temperatures peaking around 80°. The chance of rain peaks later Saturday afternoon and evening as a weakening band of rain, storms moves in from middle Georgia.
A few more showers are possible Sunday with continued mild weather. Drier weather builds in early next work-week.
Have a wonderful weekend,
Cutter
