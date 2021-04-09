Hilton Head seeing busy spring break season even amid pandemic

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Spring break season is here on Hilton Head and with that comes crowds and safety concerns.
“It’s been good. It’s been very very busy. A lot of people on the beach,” said Mike Wagner with Shore Beach Services.
Spring breakers and tourist have showed up over the last few weeks on Hilton Head.
“It’s been a good crowd. I think everybody’s having a good time. So nobody’s worried if they are here,” said one tourist.
“There’s plenty of room on the beaches and the restaurants. You can put your name in and get a seat so it’s been nice in that regard,” said tourist Tom Conrad.
Shore Beach Services says they have been expecting more people on the beach this week then there would be in a normal mid April spring break season.
“A little more than usual. For us we always know if the week of the Masters falls around Easter we are going to be very busy because all of Georgia is on spring break.”
But they say they haven’t had to worry too much about social distancing. Lifeguards are still taking COVID-19 precautions and say most people are respectful.
“Probably the biggest thing we see our ordinance violations.”
Instead they have had to worry about people following ordinances like not leaving trash behind, filling in holes, and not taking metal shovels onto the beach. Overall, tourism on the island seems to be doing well.
“It’s really positive. When we look at where we are at for bookings for the summer and bookings for the year, the entire year we are at about 85 percent to four which is pretty amazing considering it’s early April,” said Dru Brown with Hilton Head Island Time.
And both the tourism representatives and Shore Beach Services say they are expecting it to be a busy year no matter what with travel. In fact, bookings and staffing for Shore Beach Services are both going up once we get to May and summer travel begins.
