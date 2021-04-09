Victim identified in Evans County boating accident

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One man is dead after a boat overturned Thursday evening in the Canoochee River in Evans County.
According to the Evans County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 6:45 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office and Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to a boating accident on the Canoochee River near the Rocks River Landing. Upon arrival, public safety learned that a boat with three fishermen had overturned just east of the landing with two of the three fishermen being accounted for.
The Evans County Sheriff’s Office then requested the assistance of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources who responded to the scene with a boat and equipment and a search of the river began.
Members of Evans County Fire and Rescue located the body of the third fisherman near where the boat had overturned around 8 p.m. The deceased fisherman has been identified as 61-year-old Hiram Moody, of Evans County.
The joint investigation by the Evans County Sheriff’s Office and the DNR is still ongoing.
