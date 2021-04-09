2021 RBC Heritage officially sold out

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The 53rd annual RBC Heritage is officially sold out.
The RBC Heritage says it hopes to welcome everyone back next April to experience the fun and golf action live at Harbour Town Golf Links. Fans who won’t be joining in person this year should keep an eye out for ticket information for the 2022 RBC Heritage.
The competition will be available to view on The Golf Channel and CBS April 12-18, 2021, check your local listings for broadcast times.
For more RBC Heritage information, click here.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.