Savannah city council votes to extend city’s mask mandate until May 6

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah city council unanimously voted Thursday night to extended the city’s mask or face covering mandate until May 6, 2021.
This comes as the governor rolled back many statewide restrictions this week that were put in place due to the pandemic.
The governor’s order does allow municipalities to continue mask mandates if the community has 100 or more new COVID cases per 100,000 people over the previous 14 days.
Savannah’s mandate requires a mask or face covering when entering any commercial establishment or public space in the city. All restaurants, retail stores, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies must require employees to wear face coverings or masks.
