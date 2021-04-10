Beaufort Police give all clear after Walmart evacuated due to unfounded bomb threat

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Police Department have given the all clear after a reported bomb threat caused Walmart to be evacuated and part of Robert Smalls Parkway to be shutdown.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad and patrol division held police evacuate the Beaufort Walmart and conduct a sweep of the property.
No explosive devices were found and the store was allowed to re-open. Police say there is now an active investigation into identifying the suspect or suspects responsible for the hoax call.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 843-322-7938.
