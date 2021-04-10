Group to study more justices, term limits for Supreme Court

The makeup of the Supreme Court, always a hot-button issue, ignited again in 2016 when Democrats declared that Republicans gained an unfair advantage by blocking Obama’s nomination of then-Judge Merrick Garland, now Biden’s attorney general, to fill the seat left empty by the death of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia. Then-Senate Majority Leader McConnell refused to even hold hearings on filling the vacancy, even though it was more than six months until the next presidential election.