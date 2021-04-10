Harman’s former neighbors rooting him on in The Masters

“You know, three weeks ago, I didn’t expect to be playing in the Masters,” Harman said in the main interview room following his round. “So after a couple good days to be in contention is just icing on the cake for me. It’s great. I’m going to try to put two more good ones together and see what happens. I had some nerves this morning for sure. Whenever you look up on the leaderboard and you see your name up there pretty high at Augusta, it’s hard not to get nervous. I was nervous. But it was nice to settle down with a good birdie on 2, and I struck it well all day today.”