Search to continue Sunday for missing person after boat capsizes in Savannah River, two rescued

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Georgia Department of Natural Resources has taken over the search effort. Sgt. Cindy Miller says the search will continue until midnight and will resume 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
Savannah Fire is currently searching for a person after a boat capsized in the Savannah River, according to a tweet sent by the department. The incident happened near the Colonial Oil Dock, located along the riverfront west of the Talmadge Bridge in an industrial area.
The boat struck a barge in the river, and three people were ejected, according to Sgt. Cindy Miller with the Law Enforcement Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
An adult and an infant were rescued from the river, according to the tweet from Savannah Fire. Savannah Fire administered aid after Chatham Marine Patrol transported them to a vessel at Savannah Fire’s dock.
The infant has been transported to a nearby hospital, according to Chuck Kearns, chief of Chatham Emergency Services.
Chatham Marine Patrol, Savannah Fire and the Coast Guard participated in the initial search on Saturday evening.
This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they come available.
