SC reports more than 600 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases for 2nd straight day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says the latest round of COVID-19 tests confirmed 637 new cases across the state.
Saturday’s report also included 351 probable cases, as well as 17 confirmed and nine probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 470,805 confirmed cases, 90,968 probable cases, 8,160 confirmed deaths and 1,113 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 23,209 individual tests with a percent positive of 3.7%.
To date, the state has performed almost 7 million COVID-19 tests.
