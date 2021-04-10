Showers could dampen our evening plans

Temperatures fall to about 60 degrees overnight with clouds sticking around. Inland communities have the first shot of seeing isolated showers Sunday morning, with these spotty showers moving east during the afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm or two will be possible, but the severe threat is low. The beaches will be mostly dry for the majority of the day as highs reach the low to mid 70s. Inland highs top out near 80 degrees ahead of the front that will bring in drier air on Monday.