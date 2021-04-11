Beaufort Police investigating murder of man found shot on Southside Boulevard

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort Police are investigating the murder of a man who had been shot, according to a release from the department.
Officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Southside Boulevard, where they discovered the deceased man.
Beaufort Police were actively investigating the scene Sunday morning, and their investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Inv. Joshua Dowling at 843-322-7950 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 843-322-7938.
This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.
