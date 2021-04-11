Hundreds of SCCPSS teachers and staff receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday marked the day several hundred public school teachers received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. A partnership between the school district and a local nursing company is what made it possible.
400 Savannah Chatham County Public School System staff received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday. Those WTOC spoke with say it brings them a little closer to things being back to normal.
Hundreds of Savannah Chatham County Public School staff received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine about a month ago.
Saturday’s clinic was just one of the many collaborations with Coastal Care Partners and SCCPSS nursing staff that’s helped vaccinate staff from all over the district.
The Co-Owner with Coastal Care Partners says they’ve given out over 12,000 vaccines at their Skidaway Island clinic and across the community.
He says it feels fantastic to provide this opportunity for school district staff.
“We know that we’re helping these teachers feel more confident and feel safer to get back in the classroom which is what we all want,” said Scott Pierce, the Co-Owner of Coastal Care Partners. “We want kids to get back to normal. We know they need that so being able to help these teachers feel safer, we know that it’s going to help speed things up and get everybody back in the classroom and let’s get back to normal.”
Pierce says other staff members who couldn’t make it to the clinic Saturday will be getting their second dose Monday.
