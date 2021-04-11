Two teenagers injured, one ejected in rollover car crash in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Two teenage girls are injured after a rollover crash on Saturday afternoon in Brunswick, one of them seriously.
Sergeant Shane Copeland of the Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team says the teens were pulling out of a McDonald’s parking lot and crossing U.S. Highway 341 when they were struck by a southbound car.
The impact caused their vehicle to roll over and one of the girls was ejected from the vehicle. Copeland says both girls are being treated at a nearby hospital, and the one ejected from the vehicle has serious injuries. The condition of the other driver, identified as a man, is still unknown.
This is a developing story. WTOC will provide more details as they come available.
