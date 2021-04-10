Warmer weather returns to start the work week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures fall to about 60 degrees overnight with clouds sticking around. Inland communities have the first shot of seeing isolated showers Sunday morning, with these spotty showers moving east during the afternoon.
An isolated thunderstorm or two will be possible, but the severe threat is low. The beaches will be mostly dry for the majority of the day as highs reach the low to mid 70s. Inland highs top out near 80 degrees ahead of the front that will bring in drier air on Monday.
Tybee Tides: 7.3′ 8:40AM I 0.4′ 2:52PM I 8.2′ 8:50PM
Sunday’s front will clear us out, leading into a sunny Monday with highs in the mid 80s. Tuesday will be similar with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s away from the coast. Another weak front approaches us during the middle of the week, with lower 80s on Wednesday followed by upper 70s for the rest of the work week. This front comes with a low-end chance for spotty showers and a storm or two.
Looking ahead to next weekend, there is some disagreement on if wetter weather will build back in or not Friday into Saturday. Stay tuned for updates!
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
