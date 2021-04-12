Almost 30 palm trees will be removed in Historic District of Bluffton for electrical safety

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Dominion Energy will begin removing 29 palm trees in the Historic District of Bluffton on April 12, according to a news release from the city.
The city states the trees are touching electrical wires and pose a threat to safety and power supply.
“It is an unfortunate reality that these trees have to be removed,” Deputy Town Manager Scott Marshall said. “They were planted in the 1930s as a memorial to fallen World War I soldiers, so removing them really was a last resort.
“Dominion Energy representatives have made it clear these trees are a safety hazards to everyone near them as well as Dominion employees who work on the lines.”
The city says town leaders are discussing future projects in the Historic District to help replace most of the trees that are being removed.
The deputy town manager said town staff researched the possibility of relocating the trees. However, the project would cost more than $25,000 with no guarantee the trees would survive. “We found that most palm species have a lifespan of 70-100 years, so these trees are at the end of their life cycle,” Marshall said. “Arborists have advised us that, given their age and condition, these trees are too fragile to be viable for transplantation.”
The city says most of the trees are in Dominion Energy’s rights-of-way.
