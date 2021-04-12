Almost 30 palm trees will be removed in Historic District of Bluffton for electrical safety

The deputy town manager said town staff researched the possibility of relocating the trees. However, the project would cost more than $25,000 with no guarantee the trees would survive. “We found that most palm species have a lifespan of 70-100 years, so these trees are at the end of their life cycle,” Marshall said. “Arborists have advised us that, given their age and condition, these trees are too fragile to be viable for transplantation.”