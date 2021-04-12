Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 4-12-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure brings great Spring weather across the southeast today. A dry cold front stalls over the area Tuesday. This will bring a few clouds but very little rain chance. The front moves north Wednesday but another cold front moves through the area Thursday before stalling across central Florida. This will bring more clouds and a chance for showers. High pressure returns Friday with sunshine and cooler temps. We’ll keep more clouds for the weekend but as of right now only a slight chance for showers.