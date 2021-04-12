Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 4-12-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure brings great Spring weather across the southeast today. A dry cold front stalls over the area Tuesday. This will bring a few clouds but very little rain chance. The front moves north Wednesday but another cold front moves through the area Thursday before stalling across central Florida. This will bring more clouds and a chance for showers. High pressure returns Friday with sunshine and cooler temps. We’ll keep more clouds for the weekend but as of right now only a slight chance for showers.
Today will be sunny, highs 80-85.
Tonight will be clear, lows 59-63.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, lows near 60.
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers early, highs near 80.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 50s.
Friday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 70s.
Friday night will be partly cloudy, lows near 50.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 70s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Today: NW winds at 10 kts becoming SW late, seas 2 ft. Tonight: SW winds at 10-15 kts becoming W after midnight, seas 2 ft. Tuesday: N winds at 10 kts becoming E in the afternoon, seas 2 ft.
