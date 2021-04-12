Fewer cases of COVID-19 in Beaufort County leads to fewer testing sites in the Lowcountry

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - In the last few months the Lowcountry has seen a major decrease in the number of people getting tested for COVID-19. Instead, more people are coming to places like the Buckwalter Recreation Center where they are getting vaccinated for COVID-19 instead.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is seeing fewer and fewer positive cases of COVID-19 in Beaufort County. On Saturday, only 11 new cases were reported. Now fewer positive cases means fewer testing sites are operating in the Lowcountry.
DHEC partnered with Tanger Outlets Hilton Head location in Bluffton to host a COVID-19 testing site on Monday. The entire time WTOC was there, no cars came through for testing. Health professionals remained on location, just in case someone arrived. Infection preventionists say fewer people are getting tested because more and more people are getting vaccinated and are experiencing fewer symptoms.
“Testing numbers are tremendously low the last few weeks. It is spring break week so I’m hoping that that’s kind of the tell that’s what’s going on as it’s spring break, but we’ve seen a drastic decline in our community COVID testing and even the need to test within the facilities due to symptoms,” said infection preventionist Carlye Gilbert.
She says if you are feeling COVID-19 symptoms, you should get tested, especially if you are traveling or seeing groups of people you are not normally around.
