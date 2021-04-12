Ga. DPH reports more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

AVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 587 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, April 12.
This brings the total to 862,720 confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began. At least 17,017 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported across the state. 35 new deaths were reported on Monday, April 12.
The below graphic of positive cases is powered by data from Johns Hopkins University:
The following graph depicts the number of specimens collected for testing by the Coastal Health District each week. Tests are also performed by private physicians, hospitals, and urgent care centers, so this number is not a comprehensive total of all testing done in our area.
If you want to find a testing site near you, please click here for the Georgia Department of Public Health’s list of testing sites.
