Georgia Southern working with state health officials to help distribute vaccine to staff, students

Georgia Southern working with state health officials to help distribute vaccine to staff, students
FILE - Sweetheart Circle on the Statesboro campus of Georgia Southern University. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff | April 12, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT - Updated April 12 at 3:38 PM

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University is coordinating with the Georgia Department of Public Health to distribute vaccines to students, faculty, and staff.

The Moderna vaccine is currently being used at GSU. That vaccine is only approved for those 18 and older.

Appointments are now available on a first-come, first-served basis via the MyGS portal, when vaccine availability allows.

The university states that more announcements could be coming about clinics in Statesboro and Savannah.

For more information, please click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.