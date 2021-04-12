Loved ones gather to celebrate the life of Jay Ohsiek, an active member of Savannah’s music community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Loved ones of Jay Ohsiek gathered at Coach’s Corner in Savannah to remember him and celebrate his life.
Ohsiek was the Lead Audio Engineer for Stage Front Production Services and was an active member of Savannah’s music community for decades. Friends say he taught music at Benedictine Military School in the 1980s and has been a drummer for countless bands throughout our area.
His friend Paul Mazo has worked with him for over 30 years and says they wanted to show his family how much he meant to them and others throughout the community.
“The main thing I could say about Jay Ohsiek is that Jay was always there. He never turned anybody down. If you needed help, he was there. If you needed somebody to work after hours on weekends, he was there. If you needed somebody just to come to your house and help you do something, if you called Jay, Jay was there. He was everybody’s friend and he was just there to help every step of every way,” said Mazo.
Ohsiek died on April 2. He was 63.
