Monday | Brilliant sunshine, breezy winds in the forecast!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under some clouds and patchy fog, temperatures are in the upper 50s and lower 60s around the Savannah Metro. Temperatures will run a bit cooler, further inland, through the morning clouds.
Any early morning low clouds and fog should lift before 9 a.m. or so.
Under brilliant sunshine, the temperature arms into the upper 70s and lower 80s by early afternoon. Temperatures peak in the low to mid-80s between 3 and 4:30 p.m. Today will be breezy with relatively low humidity.
Get outside and enjoy it. Now, if you don’t have the chance to... that’s okay.
We have some more nice weather Tuesday with cool morning temperatures in the 50s and a sunny Tuesday afternoon with temperatures peaking in the low to mid-80s. Temperatures soar into the upper 80s Wednesday as a cold front approaches from the northwest.
Scattered rain and thunder is possible late in the day; giving way to a much cooler end to the work-week with a continued chance of spotty rain.
Have a wonderful Monday,
Cutter
