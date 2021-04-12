Moon River Brewing Company celebrates 22 years in business after a difficult year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Like many businesses around Savannah and the rest of the country, Moon River Brewing Company had a difficult year.
”At first we just thought that maybe we’ll never reopen and then we reopened and then we thought ‘Well, how are we ever going to do this, there’s no business and now we’re actually seeing volume return in earnest,” said John Pinkerton, owner of Moon River Brewing Company.
After closing their doors a few times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re back open for business. But now they face a new challenge.
”We are literally turning people away at the door every day. Turning away lots of business every day because we don’t have enough people to serve them properly,” said Pinkerton.
He says they hire half a dozen employees weekly but many quit after a couple of days or after their first shift.
”I don’t know if the appeal needs to go out to our labor department or the legislature or what, but we’ve got to fix this somehow,” Pinkerton added.
It’s something many restaurants, bars, and other businesses are having to grapple with as Savannah starts to see a big return of tourists. But he says they’re going to push through.
”I got a family to take care of and I have this family to take care of so I’m just grateful that we’re still here and we’ll get through it eventually,” he said.
Pinkerton said he’s thankful for all of their customers now more than ever and is happy to celebrate 22 years in business.
”Hot or cold, rain or shine, here at the Moon River Brewing Company the forecast always calls for 100 percent chance of beer drinking weather,” he said.
