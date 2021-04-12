Owners hopeful RBC Heritage crowds will help businesses after tough year

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The 2021 RBC Heritage and the Spring Break season are bringing hundreds of travelers to Hilton Head Island, which is why the hospitality industry is preparing for its busiest week in over a year.
“After all the craziness of COVID, it’s just been so refreshing to have people wanting to get out and eat,” Hudson’s owner Andrew Carmines said.
The hospitality industry has seen a lot of people in the last few weeks.
“The week leading up to Easter was absolutely wild and then the week following Easter it was every bit as busy.”
Now, they are facing one main issue as they get ready for the big week.
“Heritage week is going to be another great week and we are just focused on getting as many people hired and trained as we possibly can.”
“It’s all about scheduling. Schedule, schedule, schedule. Everyone in the building is scheduled to their max availability,” Tio’s owner Sally Zuniga said.
Restaurants are struggling to find enough people to work.
“So, Bluffton, our Bluffton people, have been on deck to help this week and we are really fortunate for that.”
“You know I hope it works out where people start getting back to work and we are just focusing on doing things as well as we possibly can.”
But while they search for the staff to keep up with the demand the travel season and the RBC Heritage will bring.
“We’re looking everywhere we can.”
They are just excited people are back out and visiting restaurants once again.
“Coming out of the year that we had, it’s so nice to see people traveling and people, the local folks are coming out of the woodwork, a lot of people are getting their shots. It’s just amazing.”
