Pinwheels placed outside Memorial Health to raise awareness for child abuse cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Staff at Memorial Health joined Central EMS to “plant” some reminders to raise awareness about child abuse in our community.
The crews partnered to put blue and silver pinwheels in front of the entrance to the Dwaine and Cynthia Willet Children’s Hospital of Savannah on Monday morning.
“See firsthand victims of child abuse and neglect and sexual abuse. Know what preventing child abuse can do for these victims. And so, it is a very important event to bring awareness to the community, that the way to deal with child abuse is to prevent it from ever happening in the first place,” Child Protection Team Medical Director Dr. Donna Evans said.
She also says child abuse is an instance when a person should trust their gut. If you feel a child is in danger, call the police.
