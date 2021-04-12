As restrictions relax, doctors encourage still practicing COVID precautions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Health District’s director says cases of COVID-19 are plateauing at best, but at worst we are seeing a slight increase.
While they will be watching the numbers closely, Dr. Lawton Davis is asking for continued vigilance against the virus.
“We think it’s springtime and certain restrictions have been eased so I am a little bit afraid that people are going to think it’s over with that we forget to be cautious,” Dr. Davis said.
Dr. Davis says the Community Transmission Index has increased in recent days along with the seven-day rolling average of cases. This is a concern especially with the variants.
Dr Davis says specific sequencing is sampled at the state level.
“We do know that the percentage of variants that we’re seeing in Georgia has increased recently and we’re probably somewhere over 20 percent of the COVID cases in Georgia are due to one of the variants and the predominant strain is B.1.1.7 or the so called U.K. strain,” Dr. Davis said.
Dr. Davis says right now there is enough supply for the vaccine, but they are seeing hesitancy. This is a concern for herd immunity.
“I think one way or another we will get there, uh you know obviously, it’s safer to get there via the vaccination route because we don’t put people in the intensive care unit and on ventilators etc. So, yes, I think we can, we will get there if we can figure out an effective way to encourage more people to go ahead and become vaccinated,” he said.
Dr. Davis says the vaccine is the way we stop the spread of the variants and get a hold on this virus but until we reach herd immunity, he is urging caution at a critical time.
Please click here to find more data from the Coastal Health District.
