Savannah Music Festival announces 2021 lineup

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Music Festival has announced the lineup of music artists who will perform live during the festival’s much-anticipated 2021 Spring Season.
The festival will return to live, in-person performances May 23-30. It will showcase nine high-quality concerts defined by a strong commitment to safety at two historic venues: the Metal Building at Trustees’ Garden, 660 E. Broughton St., and Trinity United Methodist Church, 127 Barnard St. on Telfair Square. All live performances will be held in limited-capacity settings with face masks and social distancing required.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, April 20 at 10 a.m. and be available for purchase online at savannahmusicfestival.org or by phone at the Savannah Box Office by calling 912.525.5050.
With limited capacity seating at performance venues, tickets for the Spring Season are expected to sell out quickly. A select number of concerts will also offer livestream tickets, so as many patrons as possible can safely enjoy this season’s diverse lineup.
“This spring, we’re thrilled to offer exceptional live performances in intimate settings that reinforce the unique exchanges the Savannah Music Festival fosters between audiences and artists,” said Savannah Music Festival Artistic Director Ryan McMaken. “We also look forward to offering live streaming for select concerts and a virtual classical series this spring, along with a combined indoor and outdoor fall season, as we hope audience sizes will be increasing.”
The Savannah Music Festival’s 2021 Spring Season includes the following performances:
● Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet with Wynton Marsalis
Sunday, May 23 at 4 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. - Metal Building at Trustees’ Garden
The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet, under Music Director Wynton Marsalis, will perform a vast repertoire from rare historic compositions to special Jazz at Lincoln Center commissioned works. (Tickets start at $39)
● Performance Today’s “Piano Puzzler” with Bruce Adolphe and Fred Child
Tuesday, May 25 at 6 p.m. - Metal Building at Trustees’ Garden
“Piano Puzzler,” a hugely popular weekly American Public Media program hosted by Fred Child, returns to SMF with renowned composer and pianist Bruce Adolphe challenging the audience to identify popular tunes performed in the style of classical composers. (Tickets start at $25)
● Ulysses Owens Jr.’s Generation Y / Camille Thurman and the Darrell Green Quartet
Wednesday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m. - Metal Building at Trustees’ Garden
An exciting collaboration, this show will feature two exceptional young jazz bandleaders, including SMF Jazz Academy Artistic Educator In Residence Ulysses Owens Jr.’s Generation Y — a hand-selected group of young musicians from The Juilliard School — and Camille Thurman, a composer, multi-instrumentalist and highly inventive vocalist. (Tickets start at $25)
● David Finckel, cello, and Wu Han, piano
Thursday, May 27 at 5:30 p.m. - Trinity United Methodist Church
The first chamber music concert of the 2021 Spring Season, the incomparable, award-winning duo of David Finckel and Wu Han will perform a program entitled “The Immortals,” featuring selected works by Bach, Beethoven and Brahms. (Tickets start at $55)
● Rodney Crowell
Thursday, May 27 at 8 p.m. - Metal Building at Trustees’ Garden
Renowned singer-songwriter Rodney Crowell returns to SMF to charm patrons with his country and Americana music, underscoring why he was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for Songwriting by the Americana Music Association. (Tickets start at $25)
● Amythyst Kiah / Jontavious Willis
Friday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m. - Metal Building at Trustees’ Garden
Grammy-nominated Americana and country blues artists share the stage for a one-of-a-kind co-bill, featuring Amythyst Kiah, winner of the Folk Alliance International Awards’ Song of the Year, and blues guitarist Jontavious Willis, a Georgia native and returning Savannah Music Festival favorite. (Tickets start at $25)
● Paul Huang, violin, and Anne-Marie McDermott, piano
Saturday, May 29 at 3 p.m. - Trinity United Methodist Church
Widely praised for his intensively expressive playing, Taiwanese-American violinist Paul Huang presents a varied recital program alongside celebrated pianist Anne-Marie McDermott in their SMF debut. (Tickets start at $55)
● Jeremy Denk, piano
Sunday, May 30 at 3 p.m. - Trinity United Methodist Church
One of America’s foremost pianists, Jeremy Denk returns to Savannah to perform selected works by Bach, Beethoven, Joplin/Chauvin and Schubert. (Tickets start at $55)
