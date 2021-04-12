SCCPSS develops EMBRACE program for summer learning

“For us summer school has never had a negative connotation. It’s always been about catching up children, it’s always been about filling in those learning gaps, getting more information so that you can be successful in the next grade level,” said Dr. Vallerie Cave, SCCPSS Associate Superintendent, K-12 School Transformation. “So this year we are making sure that we’re embracing the whole child. We’re making sure that we’re tapping into their interest as well as their talents as well as their needs to be able to accommodate everything that they need to be successful for next year.”